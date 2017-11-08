Prannoy, Saina lift Senior National titles

Nagpur, Nov 8 (IANS) Hyderabad's H.S. Prannoy defeated Kidambi Srikanth while Saina Nehwal edged past P.V. Sindhu in the Senior National Badminton Championships finals to clinch the respective titles here on Wednesday.

In a gruelling three-game marathon final, Prannoy beat the Guntur player 21-15, 16-21, 21-7 to lift the men's singles title.

In the women's singles final match, Saina edged past Sindhu 21-17, 27-25.

In the first final, Srikanth never looked in the contention right from the start and the Guntur player lost the first game easily.

Srikanth,then re-grouped his strategy and played sensibly to clinch the second game. In the decider, it was all Prannoy. He outplayed Srikanth in every department of the game and overpowered him easily.

The second final saw a much better performance from Saina.

The 27-year-old shuttler defeated the 22-year-old in straight games. But in the second game the game went to the deuce. After exchanging a few points, it was Saina who proved superior and clinched the issue.

