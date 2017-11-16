Prannoy at career-best 10th spot in badminton rankings

Fuzhou (China), Nov 16 (IANS) Indian H.S. Prannoy jumped to his career-best 10th position in the men's singles badminton rankings, released on Thursday.

Prannoy moved up a place and attained 53,285 points in total, while his compatriot Kidambi Srikanth remained at the second place.

However, B. Sai Praneeth (16th), Sameer Verma (21st) and Ajay Jayaram (23rd) dropped a place each.

In the women's singles, Olympic medallists P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were static at second and 11 spots respectively.

In the men's doubles, the young pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dropped a place to be 28th, while experienced Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy remained at 33rd.

In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy moved up a position to be 24th.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki moved a place down to 17th.

--IANS

pur/dg