S. Praneeth cruises into Thailand Open final

Bangkok [Thailand], June 3 (ANI): Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth booked his place in the finals of the men's singles event of the Thailand Open after registering a straight-sets defeat against local player Pannawit Thongnuam on Saturday.

Praneeth defeated Thongnuam 21-11, 21-15 in just 36 minutes.

The third seeded Indian completely dominated the opening game. Thongnuam tried hard to take the fight to Praneeth in the second game, but the final outcome hardly looked in doubt.

The world number 24 will now take on fourth seed Jonathan Christie--- who registered 21-9, 21-18 win over Malaysia's Joo Ven Soong in the other semi-final match---in the summit clash on Sunday. (ANI)