Praneeth crashes out of All England Championship

Birmingham, March 7 (IANS) India's B. Sai Praneeth crashed out of the All England Championship badminton tournament following a straight games loss to NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong here on Thursday.

Praneeth was no match for his opponent in the men's singles match up, going down 21-12, 21-17 in just 35 minutes.

Earlier on Wednesday night, star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal defeated Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland to advance to the second round of the women's singles category.

Saina registered a 21-17, 21-18 straight sets victory against the Scotland player on Wednesday night. The match lasted 35 minutes.

