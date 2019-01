After former president Pranab Mukherjee has been awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, Son of Pranab Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee said, "It is a very good feeling, I feel very proud as a son, he has been in public life for 50 years and served India in various capacities. We are thankful to the people of India and the government."