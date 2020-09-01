Pranab Mukherjee State funeral LATEST updates: Narendra Modi, Venkaiah Naidu pay last respects to ex-president at his Delhi residence

Pranab Mukherjee State funeral LATEST updates: Pranab Mukherjee's funeral will take place today with full military honours. The former President, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery.

Central government on Monday announced seven-day state mourning on demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee.

Pranab Mukherjee's funeral will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday at the Lodhi Road crematorium, PTI quoted his family as saying.

The MHA on Monday said that during the national mourning period of 31 August to 6 September, the "National Flag will fly at half-mast on buildings across India and there will be no official entertainment". The move is as a tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday.

The Centre has declared a seven-day national mourning period as a tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, reports said.

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha said that she felt "blessed to have been born his daughter" as she bid a "final goodbye" to the former president of India who passed away on Monday.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Pranab Mukherjee's "life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution".

"His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said that the Congress leader was "a scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society."

He also said that Mukherjee had guided him in his first term as the prime minister in 2014.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

Mukherjee's health deteriorated earlier Monday after suffering a septic shock due to his lung infection.

A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee was a Congress stalwart before being elected as India's 13th President and serving from July 2012 to 2017 in the top post.

The 84-year-old was admitted to the military hospital on 10 August and also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery. He later developed a lung infection.

It earlier said the former president was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 hours on 10 August, 2020 in a critical condition.

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery," the hospital earlier said.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of the former president.

Mukherjee tweeted on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged people who had come in contact with him in the last week to isolate themselves and get tested for the novel coronavirus.

Soon after the news of his hospitalisation, wishes poured in from various quarters for his early recovery and a number of leaders sent their wishes on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind also spoke to Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and enquired about his health.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had visited the R&R Hospital and asked after about the former president's health.

Singh spent around 20 minutes at the hospital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also sent in his best to the former president and wished him early recovery.

