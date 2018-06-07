Pranab Mukherjee speaks on 'nation, nationalism, patriotism' at RSS event

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday attended Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Tritiya Varsh event in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday. While addressing the gathering he said that he attended the event to share his understanding with the RSS leaders and workers of the concepts of nation, nationalism and patriotism in the context of India. "I am here amongst you to share my understanding with you of the concepts of nation, nationalism and patriotism in the context of India," said Mukherjee.