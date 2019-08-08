Pranab Mukherjee honoured with India's Highest Civilian Award

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was honoured with India's highest civilian award, 'Bharat Ratna' from President Ram Nath Kovind on August 08. Son of Bhupen Hazarika, Tej Hazarika received Bharat Ratna on his behalf. Legendary Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika was conferred Bharat Ratna posthumously. Former President Pranab Mukherjee later greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Senior RSS leader and social activist Nanaji Deshmukh was also conferred with Bharat Ratna posthumously. Chairman of Deendayal Research Institute, Virendrajeet Singh received the honour on his behalf. The announcement for 'Bharat Ratna' was made on January 25 in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.