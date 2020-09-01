Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84: A look back at former president's relationship with the Congress

The second identity of former president Pranab Mukherjee was that of a veteran, staunch Congressman, who had steered the party away from many a roadblock in his five-decade-long career.

He was christened the Congress' consensus-builder by the press. He was born in a family of staunch Congress-supporters and had himself been associated with the party since pre-Independence days; his daughter, Sharmishtha, is also a Congresswoman and the chief of Delhi Mahila Congress.

Yet, few would recall that there was once a time when the veteran leader had such a fall out with the party leadership that he was expelled from Congress and had later created his own party in West Bengal.

The 'fiasco' when Pranab quit Congress

Pranab was considered inseparable from Indira Gandhi. She was his political mentor and a leader under whose aegis Pranab climbed the ladder quickly. She launched him in parliamentary politics in 1969 by nominating him to the Rajya Sabha. Pranab in return went on to become her most trusted lieutenant. He stood by Indira through thick and thin: When Indira Gandhi rode to power after the Bangladesh Liberation war, when she imposed the emergency in 1976, and later too to share the blames of her actions. Pranab was one of the few people who stood by her when the Congress split in 1978.

But things started to change for Pranab, arguably since the day Indira was assassinated. There are many accounts of what transpired between Rajiv Gandhi and Pranab that lead the latter to a point where he was first dropped from the Union cabinet, lost what had become his permanent seat at the Congress Working Committee, and was later shown the door.

One part of the story goes where Pranab had allegedly aired his ambitions to become prime minister in front of Rajiv. On 31 October 1984, the day Indira was assassinated, Pranab and Rajiv were campaigning together in West Bengal. The grim news reached them and they immediately headed back to Delhi on a flight together. As per one version, also quoted in Livemint, Pranab, in a discussion on Indira's likely successor had suggested that the senior-most minister in the cabinet should become caretaker prime minister " a suggestion Rajiv's inner coterie felt showed his own interest in the chair as he was the sitting finance minister at the time.

Both Rajiv and Pranab, in subsequent interactions with the media, denied having the said discussion onboard that flight. Rajiv in an interview to India Today's TN Ninan denied having ever discussed the succession "with any of them" on the flight from Kolkata. Meanwhile, Pranab said he was among the people who stood beside Rajiv and even supported his appointment as the prime minister.

According to Pranab's own account in his memoir The Turbulent Years: 1980-96, he was 'shell-shocked and flabbergasted' when Rajiv denied him a berth in his Cabinet.

As per excerpts of the book published in Hindustan Times: "On the morning of 31 December 1984, Rajiv was elected as leader of the CPP at 11 am in a meeting held in the Central Hall of Parliament. l chaired the meeting and stood next to him when he announced to the media that the swearing-in would be held at 3 p.m. Even then I was clueless about the manner in which the day would unfold. I kept waiting for the call. Being dropped from Rajiv's Cabinet was not even peripherally in my mind. I had heard no rumours, nor had anyone in the party ever vaguely hinted at it."

The former president presented a detailed and candid account of the one-and-half after Indira's death, leading up to his expulsion, in his memoir. He hinted at 'Rajiv's friends' working against him, owned up to his own actions that he said could have been misread, and also admitted that his proximity to Kamalapati Tripathi (a known dissident and critic of Rajiv's policies) could have been misconstrued as rebellion. But he ultimately insisted that all his actions were without malice or ill-intent towards Rajiv.

Although he claimed he remained 'composed' and 'unruffled', the pain he felt at the gradual sidelining in his own party is expressed in his book.

"...To my utter shock and dismay, I was dropped from the CWC when it was reconstituted in January 1986. This was a blow which hurt even more than being dropped from the Cabinet. As a Congressman, I had always considered membership of the CWC as the highest recognition possible within the party. I had held that post uninterruptedly since 1978. I was also dropped from the CPB, the very body to which PV Narasimha Rao and I had recommended that Rajiv (as leader of the CPP) be invited by the President to form the government. However, this was to be anticipated, as the CPB is a sub-committee of the CWC."

