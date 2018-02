New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Indias mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lost in the semi-finals of the $350,000 India Open BWF World Tour Super 500 here on Saturday.

The Indian eighth seeds fell 16-21, 19-21 against Danish fifth seeds Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen at the Siri Fort Sports Complex.

--IANS

pur/sam/vm