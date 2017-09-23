Pranaav Chopra-Sikki Reddy Out of Japan Open, Lose to Takuro Hoki-Sayaka Hirota in Semis

The defeat marks the end of India’s campaign at the $325,000 Japan Open.

New Delhi: India’s mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy bowed out of Japan Open Super Series. The Indian pair lost to Japanese pair of Takuro Hoki and Sayaka Hirota 21-14, 15-21, 18-21 in the semifinal in a contests that lasted 60 minutes.

The Indian pair started on a positive note taking the opening game 21-14 with both Pranaav and Sikki performing their duties with ease. However, things changed in the second game as the Japanese pair took an early three-point lead.

Takuro and Sayaka maintained the lead throughout and eventually took the second game 21-15 to take the match into the decider.

The deciding game saw neck and neck competition as both the pairs were levelled at eight all. Thereafter, the Japanese pair took the lead and like the second game maintained it till the end.

Pranaav and Sikki did try their best and in fact saved a match point, but all in vain as the Japanese pair clinched the final game 21-19 to make it to the finals.

The Indian pair, who had clinched the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold title at Lucknow this year, had an impressive run in Japan Open as they defeated South Koreans Seung Jae Seo and Kim Ha Na 21-18, 9-21, 21-19 in 58 minutes to make it to their first Super Series semis.