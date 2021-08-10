Pramerica Life Insurance sets up a special helpdesk for simplifying death claims settlement due to flood in Maharashtra

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pramerica Life Insurance has set up a special 'Claims Helpdesk' to render pro-active service to the beneficiaries of the policyholders affected due to the recent flood in the state of Maharashtra.

'We at Pramerica Life Insurance are committed to provide our full support to the bereaved families. We are making sure that the settlement of claims is hassle free, for the families of our impacted policyholders,' said Ms. Kalpana Sampat, Managing Director and CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance.

For ease of customers, the company has simplified its claim documentation requirements (relaxation in usual requirements) to help expedite death claim settlement. Only the following documents are required to process the death claim: • Municipal Death Certificate or Death Certified by any competent Local Government Authority, Government Hospital, State or District level Administration • Completely filled Death Claim Form • Claimant ID, residence proof & bank account details to ensure claims are paid to correct beneficiary • Insurance policy document, if available Maharashtra: Nodal Officer : Mr. Pulakesh Majumder (Zonal operations Manager) Contact details: Mobile : +91-9892590366 Email : pulakesh.majumder@pramericalife.in Local Office : 401-Starling Centre 4th Floor, Beside Courtyard Marriott Hotel, Andheri Kurla Road, Mumbai, Maharastra-400069 Head Office 'Claims Helpdesk' Dedicated Helpdesk email ID : claims@pramericalife.in Other Contact: National Toll Free Number : 1800 102 7070 (9:30 AM to 6:30 PM, Mon to Sat) Head Office Claims email ID : claims@pramericalife.in In case of Escalations : Mr. Antrix Sharma/ Mr. Rohan Bhatia 0124- 469 7452 (Email - antrix.sharma@pramericalife.in, rohan.bhatia@pramericalife.in) Download Death Claim Form from the website: https://www.pramericalife.in/Downloads/ServiceForms About Pramerica Life Insurance In India, Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a JV company of Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc.; which is a 140-year-old corporation and has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America; and DIL (DHFL Investments Limited). Prudential Financial, Inc. companies include the Prudential Insurance Company of America, one of the largest life insurance companies in U.S.A. Its International Insurance segment creates and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products in countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, and Argentina. Prudential Financial, Inc. also provides life insurance products for middle income and mass affluent markets across Japan, Mexico, and has joint ventures in Chile, China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia.

Pramerica Life Insurance is headquartered at Gurugram in India and has over 2500 employees. It is committed to cater to its customers' various financial protection needs such as securing their child's future, retirement planning, savings and wealth creation. The company's vision is to ensure that every life that it touches feels secure and enriched. The company has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which address specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. It is committed to provide quality financial advice to its customers. It advises, guides, and enables its customers to make informed insurance decisions that help them meet their life's short term and long-term goals.

(Erstwhile DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Ltd.) Registered Office & Communication Address: 4th Floor, Building No. 9, Tower-B, Cyber City, DLF City Phase III, Gurgaon 122002, Haryana.

CIN: U66000HR2007PLC052028, IRDAI Registration No. 140. Tel.: 0124 - 4697000, Toll Free (1800 102 7070), Fax: 0124 - 4697100/ 7200, E-mail: contactus@pramericalife.in , Website: www.pramericalife.in PWR PWR