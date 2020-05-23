Pramerica Life Insurance Sets up a Special Helpdesk for Simplifying Death Claims Settlement for Cyclone Amphan Victims

NEW DELHI, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pramerica Life Insurance Ltd. has set up a special 'Claims Helpdesk' to render pro-active service to the beneficiaries of the policyholders affected by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha. To expedite death claim settlements, the company has simplified its claim documentation requirements.

'We at Pramerica Life Insurance express our heart-felt condolences to all the families affected by this devastating cyclone in the states of West Bengal and Odisha and their adjoining areas. We are fully committed to provide support in these difficult times and help the bereaved families and our Special Claims Help Desk is at the service of all our customers for making the claims settlement process quick, efficient and simplified,' said Mr. Anoop Pabby, Managing Director and CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance.

The company has issued a list of minimal documents, required to process the death claim: • Municipal Death Certificate or Death Certified by any competent Local Government Authority, Government Hospitals, State or District level Administration • Completely filled Death Claim Form • Claimant ID, residence proof & bank account details to ensure claims are paid to correct beneficiary • Insurance policy document, if available For quick settlement of claims, the claimants can contact Pramerica Life Insurance at claims@pramericalife.in or call on the tollfree no. 1800-102-7070 (9:30 am-6:30 pm, Mon to Fri). They can also message on a dedicated WhatsApp number +91-8800300077 Contact details of local 'Nodal Officers': West Bengal: Nodal Officer: Mr. Partha Pal (Zonal Manager) Contact details : Mobile: +91-9831072837 Email: partha.pal@pramericalife.in Local Office: 4th Floor, Krishna Building, Plot No 697, Anandapur, Near Ruby Hospital, Opposite Mano Vikas Kendra, Kolkata - 700107, West Bengal.

Tel: 033-44057000 Odisha: Nodal Officer: Mr.Mahesh Kumar Nanda (Zonal Manager) Contact details : Mobile: +91 9937456220 Email: mahesh.nanda@pramericalife.in Local Office: 2nd Floor, Plot No: N-4/237, Ray Tower, Near Reliance Fresh, IRC Village, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar - 751015, Odisha.

Head Office 'Claims Helpdesk' contact details: Dedicated Helpdesk email ID: claims@pramericalife.in Dedicated WhatsApp Number: +91-8800300077 Other Contact: • National Toll Free Number : 1800-102-7070 (9:30 AM to 6:30 PM, Mon to Fri) • Head Office Claims email ID: claims@pramericalife.in • In case of Escalations: 1. Mr. Antrix Sharma/ Mr. Rohan Bhatia +91-0124- 469-7452, +91-8800300077 Email - antrix.sharma@pramericalife.in, rohan.bhatia@pramericalife.in Download Death Claim Form from their website: http://www.pramericalife.in/Downloads.aspx About Pramerica Life Insurance Limited.

In India, Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a JV company of Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc.; which is a 140-year-old corporation and has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America; and DIL (DHFL Investments Limited). Prudential Financial, Inc. companies include the Prudential Insurance Company of America, one of the largest life insurance companies in U.S.A. Its International Insurance segment creates and distributes individual life insurance, retirement and related products in countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Brazil and Argentina. Prudential Financial, Inc. also provides life insurance products for middle income and mass affluent markets across Japan, Mexico, and has joint ventures in Chile, China, Malaysia, India and Indonesia.

Pramerica Life Insurance is headquartered at Gurugram in India and has over 3000 employees. It proudly protects over 1.8 crore lives in India (as on September 2019) and is committed to cater to their customers' various financial protection needs such as securing their child's future, retirement planning, savings and wealth creation. The company's vision is to ensure that every life that it touches feels secure and enriched. The company has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which address specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. It is committed to provide quality financial advice to its customers. It advises, guides and enables its customers to make informed insurance decisions that help them meet their life's short term and long-term goals.

For more details, you can visit our website www.pramericalife.in.

