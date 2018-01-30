Prakash Padukone felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award

Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone was felicitated by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) with Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was conferred by the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu. The event was attended by Deepika Padukone and his wife Ujjala Padukone. During the event, Deepika was seen teary-eyed, when her father was honoured by the award.A proud Deepika Padukone took to social media, and wrote, "Many congratulations to Prakash Padukone sir for the Lifetime Achievement Award and also had a lovely time with the family and with one of my favourite Deepika Padukone."