Prakash Padukone's contribution to badminton makes him worthy of BAI Lifetime Achievement Award

There could not be a more worthy or deserving winner of the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award than Prakash Padukone, the first Indian to win the most coveted crown in the sport " the men's singles title at the 1980 All England Championships.

The All England, drenched in history, was considered the world's most prestigious badminton competition since it was instituted in 1900. Even in 1980, it remained the unofficial world championship, even though the second edition of the official world championship, run by the International Badminton Federation's (IBF, now Badminton World Federation) was to be contested in Jakarta, a few months down the line.

As a journalist covering the 1980 edition of the All England Championships at the massive seven-court Wembley Arena (once known as the Empire Pool), I was on the verge of apoplexy as the 25-year-old Padukone, having literally toyed with the hard-hitting Indonesian speed merchant, Liem Swie King, in the first game at 15-3, moved to match-point 14-10 in the second.

A long rally, a late flick of the wrist from the 24-year-old Indian to send the bird over his rival's head, a despairing Swie King return into the net " and King Padukone had conquered the badminton world with one of the most lop-sided score-lines in the history of All England finals.

India's Prakash Padukone in action at the 1980 World Championships.

It is sheer misery for me to record the fact that the men's singles final were never captured on film since the BBC was busy on an adjoining court, covering the mixed doubles final in which Britons Mike Tredgett and Nora Perry were involved. Subsequent generations of Indians would never be able to fully appreciate the total dominance that the Indian shuttle wizard exercised over the Indonesian, one year his junior.

A broad smile on his face, sweat dripping from every inch of fabric covering him, he shook hands with his sullen antagonist a split-second before being enveloped in a bear-hug by one of his greatest admirers. I was in serious danger of being ejected from the Arena by the security personnel for my unauthorised rush into the playing area.

"Your wristband, hand towel, one sock " give me anything from your used apparel to remember this victory by!" I entreated Padukone, later, in the dressing-room. Generous that he was, he peeled off his T-shirt and handed it over. That simple white T-shirt, with a light green collar and white vertical striations woven into the fabric, remains the piece-de-resistance of my collection of badminton memorabilia.

The garment was originally saturated with the perspiration of the champion; and I had taken it back to Bombay with me in a plastic bag, with the `blood, toil, tears and sweat' intact. However, my horrified wife refused point-blank to let me preserve it in that condition; and it did see the inside of a washing machine one last time, before being carefully sealed in a clear plastic bag.

History will recall from the written word that Swie King later complained of having been 'mesmerised' by the Indian sorcerer " and he did not mean it in the figurative sense. He genuinely felt that some sort of voodoo had been worked on him, since there was no way a player so much slower than him, and with less stamina, was going to beat him by that massive margin.

If he had stopped to ponder, Swie King would have realised that Padukone's display against him had been no fluke; it had merely been the culmination of 20 days of the best badminton that the Indian played in his glittering career.

The Danish Open, Swedish Open and All-England men's singles crowns had all been thrust into Padukone's satchel in three consecutive weeks in February-March 1980. Along the way to the All-England title, the tall, slim Indian had conquered such stalwarts like Indonesia's Hadiyanto (15-0, 15-10) in the quarter-final and Denmark's Morten Frost (15-6, 15-10) in the penultimate round.

