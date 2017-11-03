Prakash Nanjappa Wins Gold as Indian Men Shooters Dominate With Clean Sweep at Commonwealth Shooting Championships

Prakash won the coveted gold medal with a score of 222.4, while Amanpreet and Jitu settled for silver and bronze medals respectively.

New Delhi: Indian shooters continue to impress at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships in Australia as Prakash Nanjappa, Amanpreet Singh and Jitu Rai made a clean sweep in the 50m pistol event on Friday (November 03).

India clinched all three medals on offer in the 50m competition as Prakash won the coveted gold with a score of 222.4, while Amanpreet and Jitu settled for silver and bronze medals respectively.

On Thursday, Olympic bronze-medallist Gagan Narang had won a silver, while Swapnil Suresh Kusale bagged the bronze in the men’s 50m rifle prone event. Annu Raj Singh also secured a bronze medal in the women’s 50m pistol competition.

Earlier, Indian pistol shooters had also pulled off a clean sweep in the 10m air pistol event with Shahzar Rizvi, Omkar Singh and Jitu Rai winning gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

On the first day of competition, Heena Sidhu clinched a gold medal in women’s 10m air pistol event followed by Pooja Ghatkar’s gold in women’s 10m Air Rifle on second day of the competition.

(With PTI inputs)