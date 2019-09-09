Prakash Javadekar's statement on J-K indicates mega success of India's foreign policy: Defence Expert

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar addressed a press conference on September 08 in the national capital and on that occasion he said that the biggest decision by way of revoking Article 370 and Article 35A was to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir is no longer sequestered from rest of the country. Speaking to ANI on this matter, Defence Expert PK Sehgal said, "Prakash Javadekar's statement clearly indicates the mega success of India's foreign policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has very successfully been able to completely sideline Pakistan and has been able to convince the world at large stage." "Kashmir is an internal issue of India and it should be resolved bilaterally and as far as abrogation of Article 370 is concerned the entire world is convinced that it is an internal matter of the government of India," Sehgal added.