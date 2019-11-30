Prakash Javadekar chairs meeting of State Forests Ministers on utilization of CAMPA funds

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar chaired a meeting of the State Forests Ministers on effective and efficient utilization of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds in Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi was also present in the meeting. In the meeting, Javadekar ensured that CAMPA Funds of about Rs. 47,000 crores will be utilized efficiently for green India.