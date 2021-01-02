Prakash Javadekar briefs media on COVID-19 outbreak, lauds PM Narednra Modi

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar is addressing a press conference on COVID-19 outbreak, new variant of virus, India’s race for vaccine and more. He is briefing media at BJP Headquarters in the National Capital.

In his address, Javadekar lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic and becoming the most popular global leader. Prakash Javadekar further claims that the Centre is monitoring each and every step. Pan-India’s dry-run is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the new variant of COVID-19, which emerged from the UK, has entered India too. Over 20 people have been infected with the new strain.