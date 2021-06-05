Prahlad Singh Patel Inaugurates Newly Upgraded Website of IITTM in 108 National and International Languages

New Delhi, June 5: Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel virtually inaugurated the newly upgraded website of IITTM in 108 national & International languages, Incredible India Tourist Facilitator Certification (IITFC) communication seminar, Aqua based Adventure Tourism ATLAS and also Planted Saplings. Ministry of Tourism Signs MOUs with Online Travel Companies Cleartrip and Ease My Trip to Strengthen Hospitality and Tourism Industry.

The Minister had virtually addressed the Indian Institute of Tourism & Travel Management, Gwalior’s event organized on the occasion of World Environment Day today. Secretary Tourism, Arvind Singh appreciated the role of IITTM in the field of Tourism and expressed hope that the tourism sector will once again get a boost after the current pandemic wave is over.

2230 participants are taking part in the current batch of Incredible India Tourist Facilitator Certification (IITFC) programme and a total of 7546 people are registered for the programme. Batches of 25 participants each will undergo for 4 hours daily training for 7 days. After the evaluation, participants will receive certificates.

