After defeating Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh with a margin of 3, 64, 822 votes from Bhopal parliamentary constituency on Thursday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Singh Thakur reached at BJP's state headquarters in Bhopal on Friday. While speaking to party workers at the headquarters, she said, "We work together, India will develop, Bhopal will develop." She contested for the Lok Sabha elections for the first time.