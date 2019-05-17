Pragya Thakur should know history of the country, Gandhi was shot dead by a fanatic: D Raja

In the light of BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur's comments on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse on Thursday, Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary D Raja said, "I strongly condemn the statement made by Pragya Thakur and she should understand the history of the country. Assassination of Mahatma Gandhi was a big tragedy at that point of time. He was shot dead by a fanatic. Pragya Thakur comes out and says that he was a 'deshbhakt,' what about Gandhi ji, was he not a patriot? She should know the history of the country. She thinks she can easily get communal passion glorifying Godse as a patriot."