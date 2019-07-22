Pragya Thakur believes in caste, class discrimination: Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of AIMIM believes that the remarks given by BJP MP Pragya Thakur on 'not elected to clean toilets' in a meeting of party workers in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Sunday was not shocking as she believes in caste and class discrimination. Owaisi said, "Not at all surprised, neither I'm shocked by this obnoxious statement; she says this because that is her thought process. The MP believes in the caste and class discrimination happening in India." He added, "She, Pragya Thakur, BJP MP from Bhopal also clearly tells that the kind of work the caste has defined, that should continue. It is very unfortunate. Also, she has openly opposed the PM's program."