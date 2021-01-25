Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021: 32 Children Awarded For Exceptional Abilities and Outstanding Accomplishments

32 children have been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021. The Government of India has been awarding the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.

The awardee children are from 32 districts of 21 States/UTs. 7 awards have been given in the field of Art & Culture, 9 awards have been given for Innovation and 5 for scholastic achievements. 7 children have won in Sports category, 3 children have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service.

While commending the young achievers, the Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has stated in a message that “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to new zenith of success and prosperity.” Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021: 32 Children Awarded for Their Exceptional Abilities and Outstanding Accomplishments, PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Awardees Tomorrow.

List of the PMRBP, 2021 awardees are as under:

AWARDEES OF PRADHAN MANTRI RASHTRIYA BAL PURASKAR, 2021

S. No.

Name

State

Category

1

Ameya Lagudu

Andhra Pradesh

Art and Culture

2

Vyom Ahuja

Uttar Pradesh

Art and Culture

3

Hrudaya R Krishnan

Kerala

Art and Culture

4

Anurag Ramola

Uttarakhand

Art and Culture

5

Tanuj Samaddar

Assam

Art and Culture

6

Venish Keisham

Manipur

Art and Culture

7

Souhardya De

West Bengal

Art and Culture

8

Jyoti Kumari

Bihar

Bravery

9

Kunwar Divyansh Singh

Uttar Pradesh

Bravery

10

Kameshwar Jagannath Waghmare

Maharashtra

Bravery

11

Rakeshkrishna K

Karnataka

Innovation

12

Shreenabh Moujesh Agrawal

Maharashtra

Innovation

13

Veer Kashyap

Karnataka

Innovation

14

Namya Joshi

Punjab

Innovation

15

Archit Rahul Patil

Maharashtra

Innovation

16

Ayush Ranjan

Sikkim

Innovation

17

Hemesh Chadalavada

Telangana

Innovation

18

Chirag Bhansali

Uttar Pradesh

Innovation

19

Harmanjot Singh

Jammu And

Kashmir

Innovation

20

Mohd Shadab

Uttar Pradesh

Scholastic

21

Anand

Rajasthan

Scholastic

22

Anvesh Subham Pradhan

Odisha

Scholastic

23

Anuj Jain

Madhya Pradesh

Scholastic

24

Sonit Sisolekar

Maharashtra

Scholastic

25

Prasiddhi Singh

Tamil Nadu

Social Service

26

Savita Kumari

Jharkhand

Sports

27

Arshiya Das

Tripura

Sports

28

Palak Sharma

Madhya Pradesh

Sports

29

Mohammad Rafey

Uttar Pradesh

Sports

30

Kaamya Karthikeyan

Maharashtra

Sports

31

Khushi Chirag Patel

Gujarat

Sports

32

Mantra Jitendra Harkhani

Gujarat

Sports

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will virtually interact with the Awardees tomorrow, the 25th January, 2021 through Video-Conferencing.

