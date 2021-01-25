Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021: 32 Children Awarded For Exceptional Abilities and Outstanding Accomplishments
32 children have been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021. The Government of India has been awarding the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.
The awardee children are from 32 districts of 21 States/UTs. 7 awards have been given in the field of Art & Culture, 9 awards have been given for Innovation and 5 for scholastic achievements. 7 children have won in Sports category, 3 children have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service.
While commending the young achievers, the Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has stated in a message that “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to new zenith of success and prosperity.” Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021: 32 Children Awarded for Their Exceptional Abilities and Outstanding Accomplishments, PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Awardees Tomorrow.
List of the PMRBP, 2021 awardees are as under:
AWARDEES OF PRADHAN MANTRI RASHTRIYA BAL PURASKAR, 2021
S. No.
Name
State
Category
1
Ameya Lagudu
Andhra Pradesh
Art and Culture
2
Vyom Ahuja
Uttar Pradesh
Art and Culture
3
Hrudaya R Krishnan
Kerala
Art and Culture
4
Anurag Ramola
Uttarakhand
Art and Culture
5
Tanuj Samaddar
Assam
Art and Culture
6
Venish Keisham
Manipur
Art and Culture
7
Souhardya De
West Bengal
Art and Culture
8
Jyoti Kumari
Bihar
Bravery
9
Kunwar Divyansh Singh
Uttar Pradesh
Bravery
10
Kameshwar Jagannath Waghmare
Maharashtra
Bravery
11
Rakeshkrishna K
Karnataka
Innovation
12
Shreenabh Moujesh Agrawal
Maharashtra
Innovation
13
Veer Kashyap
Karnataka
Innovation
14
Namya Joshi
Punjab
Innovation
15
Archit Rahul Patil
Maharashtra
Innovation
16
Ayush Ranjan
Sikkim
Innovation
17
Hemesh Chadalavada
Telangana
Innovation
18
Chirag Bhansali
Uttar Pradesh
Innovation
19
Harmanjot Singh
Jammu And
Kashmir
Innovation
20
Mohd Shadab
Uttar Pradesh
Scholastic
21
Anand
Rajasthan
Scholastic
22
Anvesh Subham Pradhan
Odisha
Scholastic
23
Anuj Jain
Madhya Pradesh
Scholastic
24
Sonit Sisolekar
Maharashtra
Scholastic
25
Prasiddhi Singh
Tamil Nadu
Social Service
26
Savita Kumari
Jharkhand
Sports
27
Arshiya Das
Tripura
Sports
28
Palak Sharma
Madhya Pradesh
Sports
29
Mohammad Rafey
Uttar Pradesh
Sports
30
Kaamya Karthikeyan
Maharashtra
Sports
31
Khushi Chirag Patel
Gujarat
Sports
32
Mantra Jitendra Harkhani
Gujarat
Sports
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will virtually interact with the Awardees tomorrow, the 25th January, 2021 through Video-Conferencing.