Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana a successful financial inclusion program: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with beneficiaries of social security. He highlighted the importance of one of the beneficiaries of such schemes. He also focused on how the BJP government has been more actively involved in developing the nation, compared to the previous government. "You all will be happy to know that the Fintex report of the World Bank has recorded that Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana has been a successful financial inclusion program, where within three years, in between 2014 to 2017, 28 crore new bank accounts were created. The report also says that in India, the number of bank account holders in 2014 before we came to power it was on 52%. Within three years it has cross 80% ," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.