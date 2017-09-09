Pradhan inaugurates New India programme in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (IANS) Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated a five-day-long exhibition-cum-seminar on 'New India-We Resolve To Make' here to commemorate the 75 years of the Quit India Movement and the forthcoming 75 years of Independence in 2022.

It has been organised by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in association with the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The Minister also administered six pledges on vision New India. He felicitated young chess wizard Saina Salonika and women weightlifters of Odisha, Jhilli Dalabehara and Sneha Soren.

The exhibition focuses on India's freedom movement from 1857 to 1947 showing the various activities initiated to attain freedom from British rule -- "The First War of Independence, 1857", "The Champaran Satyagraha", "The Non-Cooperation Movement", "The Dandi Yatra" and the "Quit India Movement".

Besides, the period of five years from 1942 to 1947 is reflected to show how the struggle for freedom transformed the entire country into one.

The vision of New India from 2017 to 2022 -- when the country will be celebrating 75 years of India's Independence -- is also showcased in the exhibition which has multimedia and pictorial presentations.

