Practice match with pink ball before D/N Test would have helped us: Bangladesh coach

Bangladesh's cricket team coach Russell Domingo on Friday said that a practice match ahead of the pink-ball Test would have definitely helped them. "We did request a practice match with pink ball, but with current schedule it was not possible. A practice match would have helped us." India ended day one of the ongoing day-night Test against Bangladesh at the score of 174/3 after wrapping up the first innings of the 'Tigers' at just 106 runs at the Eden Gardens.