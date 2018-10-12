Prachi Desai, Athiya Shetty and Yami Gautam extend support to #MeToo movement

Bollywood actors Prachi Desai, Athiya Shetty and Yami Gautam too voiced their support for the #MeToo movement in India. Athiya Shetty said, "We are nobody to judge them and ask why they have come out 5 years later or 8 months later. All we can do is listen to their story, we can be empathetic, we can be supportive." Prachi Desai said, "I am really glad that not only people are talking but the others are listening. Be responsible, give us a listening ear, and no women likes to come out in open and lie about it." Yami Gautam said, "I am glad that there are not too many questions, questions and questions. Because it is important to hear. I am happy that the dialogue has started really strong."