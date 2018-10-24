Prabhudheva has done a sensational job for Katrina: 'Thugs...' director

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) "Thugs of Hindostan" director Vijay Krishna Acharya says choreographer-filmmaker-actor Prabhudheva has done a sensational job in creating dance steps for the song "Suraiyya" picturised on actress Katrina Kaif and actor Aamir Khan.

Prabhudheva has choreographed "Suraiyya" in a way which combines old Indian dance forms with intricate contemporary moves. The song will see Aamir, dressed as a British captain, wooing Katrina in front of some British officers.

The director said in a statement: "'Suraiyya' is a song that gives a sneak peek into the flirtatious relationship between (the characters) Firangi (Aamir) and Suraiyya (Katrina). While she is the most famous performer of India, Firangi is an equally cunning man of the country whom Suraiyya doesn't trust at all."

The song has been composed by Ajay-Atul while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned its lyrics. Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani have sung the song.

Talking about the actors in the song, Acharya said: "They have a fun chemistry, they are an odd pair and they are both thugs in their own right. Prabhudheva has done a sensational job in creating steps that only Katrina Kaif could pull off. I'm sure audiences will love it."

Yash Raj Films' "Thugs of Hindostan", which is slated to release on November 8, also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

--IANS

dc/nn/bg