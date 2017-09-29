Prabhas’ Ever Increasing Fan Frenzy Proves Costly For Him! Read Exclusive Details

Prabhas might have become a name to reckon with all across the country post the success of Baahubali: The Conclusion. But he has always been a darling for Telugu cinema goers. That said, the young Rebel star’s fan following has sky rocketed even in Tollywood post the phenomenal performance of SS Rajamouli’s film.

No wonder then, the star is crowded by a sea of fans whenever he steps out. Right from events to outside the gates of the sets of Saaho in Hyderabad, Prabhas fans throng the venue just to get a glimpse of their favourite star and many also try to break into his security circle in order to get an opportunity to shake hands with him or take a selfie with Prabhas.

More often than none, the crowd gets unruly in their frenzy, creating a chaos and inconvenience. A source close to the actor tells us, “Prabhas attended a media event recently where it became extremely difficult for event managers and the security personnel to control the crowd and the chaos. Fans knew that Prabhas would be attending the event and therefore they were at the venue before time, waiting for him and went berserk on seeing him. These kinds of incidents have been happening too often.”





The source also shared that it sometimes takes Prabhas almost 20 minutes to just leave from Ramoji film city where he had been filming Sujeeth’s Saaho since fans would surround his car and not let it pass without intervention from security. Prabhas and his team have come up with a solution to this. The source revealed, “Earlier, Prabhas moved around with just two-three security men along with him, he now has 10 of them flanking him wherever he goes.” The source also said that that is in no way to keep fans away from meeting him, Prabhas is always more than happy to interact with fans and that’s why he is their darling.

But this move is to just control the chaos and ensure that no one is hurt or inconvenienced. Phew! That must have been heavy on the pockets but to know that Prabhas is doing all this thinking about his fans’ safety will only win him more love and admiration, won’t it?