Powerlifter gets assistance after tweet to participate in Commonwealth Championship

Fisherman's daughter and powerlifter Deepthika Putran has been selected to participate in Commonwealth event. The event will be held from September 15 to 21. While speaking on this issue Deepthika Putran said, "I have been selected for Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship that will be held in Canada in September. I need help to participate in the same. We have some financial problems since my father is a fishermen and mother is a housewife." She added "That is why I had tweeted to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. He replied within hours assuring help. Later, the Sports Authority of India officials called me, asked for my documents. I am getting all the support from them."