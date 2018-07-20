Powell is very hard-charging: Justin Theroux

Los Angeles, July 20 (IANS) Actor Justin Theroux found stunt coordinator and second-unit director Gary Powell, who has worked in films including the James Bond and Bourne franchises, very hard-charging.

The two worked together in the action-thriller "The Spy Who Dumped Me".

"When you're watching a comedy you maybe think, 'Oh it's going to be a little bit softer, a little bit lighter', but Gary is actually very hard-charging. That is his style. There are a couple of shots, the car chase with the motorcycle that takes one of the hardest hits I've ever seen on film," Theroux said in a statement to IANS.

The Lionsgate Production film also stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon who get caught in an undercover agent trap after Kunis' on-screen spy and former boyfriend dumps her.

Director Susanna Fogel said: "It's important for me that the action be just as fearless as the action in a male-driven movie, and that we don't hold back, we don't try to like soften it."

"The Spy Who Dumped Me" is slated to release in India on August 10.

