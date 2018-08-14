Powar appointed India women's cricket coach till World T20

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar was on Tuesday officially appointed head coach of the women's national team until the ICC World T20 scheduled for November 2018.

"The BCCI has appointed Ramesh Powar as head coach of the Indian women's team. Powar has now been handed over full time duties till November 30, 2018," a BCCI statement confirmed.

The 40-year-old Powar was initially appointed interim coach last month, a week after former first-class cricketer Tushar Arothe submitted his papers citing personal reasons.

The upcoming tour of Sri Lanka will be the first assignment for Powar as head coach.

"His term will include the tour to Sri Lanka in September, a bilateral series in the West Indies in October followed by the ICC Women's World T20 in the West Indies in November," the statement further said.

The T20 World Cup, starting November 9 will see India facing New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia and one of the qualifying teams in the league stage.

--IANS

