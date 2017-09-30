We have the potential to win FIFA U-17 World Cup: India coach

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): With just six days to go for the biggest football event India have ever witnessed, the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, Indian team coach Luís Norton de Matos has said that his team has the potential to win the event and that they are absolutely up for the challenge.

Speaking to ANI, de Matos said that his team is very capable and that he is confident that some of the players would be having their names in the senior team in the near future.

Echoing similar views, Indian team captain Amarjeet Singh said his team is absolutely focused and ready for the prestigious quadrennial event.

Amarjeet further said that bonding in the team is superb and, therefore, his team will be at their menacing best in the tournament.

India, who is hosting FIFA World Cup U-17 for the first time, is in Group A with USA, Colombia and Ghana.

And, incidentally Colombia, the first team to arrive in the nation for the FIFA World Cup, are practising at the same training ground as India.

The Indian Colts face USA on October 6, before locking horns with Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The list of the 21 selected players follows below:

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sunny Dhaliwal

Defenders: Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Hendry Antonay, Namit Deshpande

Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Abhijit Sarkar, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Md. Shahjahan

Forwards: Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav (ANI)