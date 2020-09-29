Will give up all posts held in city's municipal corporations: Delhi SAD chief

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): We will give up all posts which we held as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) including those in the municipal corporations in Delhi, said Delhi Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President, Harmeet Singh Kalka.

"We have decided to give up all the posts that we held as being part of National Democratic Alliance including those of municipal corporations in Delhi," Kalka said.

This comes after the highest decision-making body of the Akali Dal at a meeting on Saturday night had decided unanimously to pull out of the BJP-led NDA because of the Centre's "stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers' crops on minimum support price".

The meeting was presided over by Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal and the decision to quit the NDA came at the end of the meeting that went on for over three hours.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to three farm Bills passed by the Parliament in the recently-concluded monsoon session.

The three new agriculture sector reform Acts are - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

