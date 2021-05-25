Postpone NEET 2021 Till October, Demand Students

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, many medical aspirants across the country are demanding postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. A section of students has taken to Twitter to raise their demands. Students are using hashtag #postponeNEET2021 to demand the postponement.

The demand has followed a meeting between the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and state education ministers on May 24 to discuss conducting of NEET 2021 and other entrance exams. The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on August 1 although the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the application forms.

Several students are demanding the postponement of NEET 2021 to October to allow them time to prepare for the entrance and the upcoming board exams. NEET aspirants are class 12 students too and most of them are preparing boards too with uncertainty around boards and the entrance exam, students are demanding suitable gap between the two exams.

Some Twitter users are also urging the government to postpone the exams in light of the present pandemic situation stating that it is difficult to concentrate on studies and is creating a mental pressure on all students.

While another NEET aspirant has said that since coaching centres are not open due to Covid-19, self-study is not enough and more time will be required to prepare for the exams.

Story continues

Sir please postpone NEET UG exam 2021 to October.Folded hands Even we need time to study. We also need stressfree environment. Coaching not open. Doing only selfstudy needs time@DrRPNishank @EduMinOfIndia @DG_NTA @PMOIndia #postponeneetUG2021 #postponeneetUG2021 — dryunusdpl786 (@dryunusdpl786) May 23, 2021

While NEET exam dates have been announced, the application form is yet to be out. The Ministry of Education had also said earlier that it can give options or internal choice in the medical exam. The official statement said, “unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET” although any detailed exam pattern has not been released.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here