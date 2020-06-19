‘Postpone JEE, NEET 2020 Till After School Exams’: Odisha CM to PM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday, 19 June, recommended that National Level Entrance Examinations like JEE Main and NEET should be conducted only after the state has completed the pending class 12 examinations.

The chief minister made the recommendations during a video conference call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The examinations were postponed nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The Centre has postponed all UG and PG entrance examinations till 30 June.

During the video conference, Patnaik expressed concern that students will be unable to get adequate time to prepare for the entrance examinations if they are held at the same time as the pending class 12 examinations.

Patnaik also requested the Centre to repatriate Indian citizens who are stranded in Gulf countries. The chief minister also recommended that restrictions on train and air travel to the state should continue.

Recently, the National Testing Agency released an official notification alerting National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam (NEET) UG aspirants towards a fake public notice which states that the NEET UG 2020 exam has been postponed.

According to the revised schedule announced, the NEET UG 2020 examination will be conducted on 26 July. However, there has been no official timetable issued for the same.

