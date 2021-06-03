Postpone AIIMS entrance exam, demand student unions

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Student organisations NSUI and ABVP have demanded that the postgraduate entrance examination conducted by AIIMS be postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exam has been scheduled on June 16, even though medical graduates were asked by the government to offer their services for at least 100 days during the second wave of the pandemic with an assurance that they would be notified about the exams one month ahead.

A statement from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said, 'The AIIMS had postponed its INI-CET examination. But now only 18 days prior, the new date for INI-CET announced by AIIMS stands at 16th June. This has caused furore within the student community.' ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi said it wasn't fair to make medical graduates appear for exams “all of a sudden”.

“ABVP appeals to the Ministry of Health, Government of India to extend the date of the INI-CET exam so that the candidates receive enough time to prepare,” Tripathi said.

In a letter to the AIIMS director, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Neeraj Kundan said, 'Thousands of medical aspirants have approached me and sought my help in taking forward their grievances regarding the PG/INICET exam schedule on June 16, 2021.

“Since the PG/INICET is a much sought after entrance exam that decides the fate of over 80,000 medical aspirants in the country, it is paramount that we look into their grievances most objectively and provide them with an amicable solution,' he said.

