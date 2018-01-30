Postmen will don a Khadi uniform February onwards

Postmen across the country will be seen in a khadi uniform starting February onwards. Ministers Giriraj Singh and Manoj Sinha had jointly launched the uniform. The India Post announced the launch on their official twitter account writing,"Launch of redesigned uniforms for Postmen and MTS employees in DoP by Shri @manojsinhabjp in august presence of Shri Giriraj Singh, MoS for MSME. #DakBhawan #Delhi." Postman and postwoman of the India Post will get an annual uniform allowance of Rs. 5,000 each. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has grabbed as much as Rs. 48 crore order for their delivery.