Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar' has irked All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leaders in Tamil Nadu. Banners and posters of the movie have been removed amid protests in Coimbatore. Several protests have erupted in Tamil Nadu demanding cuts in the movie. 'Sarkar' is in the eye of the storm for scenes criticising Tamil Nadu's government schemes.