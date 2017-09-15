New poster shows Rajkummar Rao is earnest in and as 'Newton'

A new poster of Amit Masurkar's upcoming film 'Newton,' which stars Rajkummar Rao and revolves around how elections are conducted in the hinterlands of India, has hit the Internet. In it, the 'Trapped' star can be sitting confidently holding a voting machine close to his chest, despite some weapons - 2 rifles and a grenade - pointed at him. The poster also features a table lying in front of the 31-year-old star with rubber stamps, some books and voter list on it. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and unveiled the poster, writing, "All set for next week... New poster of #Newton... 22 Sept 2017 release." The film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and actress Anjali Patil in the lead role, is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.