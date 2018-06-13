New poster for film 'For Here Or To Go' unveiled

The makers of the upcoming film 'For Here Or To Go' have released a brand new poster for the film. The film stars Ali Fazal in lead role. The poster also gives away the date for the release of the film in India. Set against the backdrop of the recession of 2008, the story revolves around an Indian entrepreneur who is struggling with the American system of immigration. Other than the 'Fukrey' star, actors Melanie Chandra, Rajit Kapur, Amitosh Nagpal, and Omi Vaidya also appear in pivotal roles. Directed by Rucha Humnabadkar and written by Rishi Bhilawadikar, the dramedy was released overseas in 2017. It will hit theatres in India on July 6th.