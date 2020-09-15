Postage stamp on India's first A-SAT released on Engineers' Day

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Engineers' Day on Tuesday, the Department of Post launched a customized stamp on India's First Anti-Satellite Missile (A-SAT).

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test 'Mission Shakti' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on March 27, 2019.

A DRDO developed A-SAT Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a 'Hit to Kill' mode.

The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters. Tracking data from range sensors had confirmed that the mission met all its objectives. The entire effort was indigenous which demonstrated the Nation's capability to develop such complex and critical missions. A number of industries also participated in the mission. With this success, India became fourth nation in the world to possess such capability.

The stamp launch was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval who, in his address stated that it was a very "brave step" on part of DRDO to go for 'Mission Shakti'.

"DRDO has plenty of achievements to be proud of; however the future is in space based technologies. Satellites are critical and with this capability India can defend it's assets in space," Doval said.

He appreciated the way in which the mission was kept secret and lauded the whole DRDO fraternity for doing well in all other fields.

The function was also attended by Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, Secretary, Department of Posts and Senior Scientists of DRDO. (ANI)

