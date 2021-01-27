Following the violence on Republic Day, the spokesperson of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (RKSM) VM Singh announced on Wednesday, 27 January, that the committee is ‘withdrawing’ from the protest, as it is going in a different direction. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) also reportedly withdrew, ending their “58-day protest.”

“I wish them best but VM Singh & Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from the protest,” Singh said in a press meet, ANI quoted, further saying that a protest would continue until the farmers get MSP guarantee.

“The protest will not go on in this form with me. We have not come here to get people martyred or beaten up,” Singh added, as several policemen and protestors were severely injured and one farmer died during the protests on Tuesday.

Also Read: Farmers Protest Turns Violent in Delhi, What Went Wrong?

He disassociated himself from the protest that is being represented by Rakesh Tikait, saying, “I have nothing to do with the protest which is being led by them and over here being represented by Rakesh Tikait on their behalf.”

The president of ‘Bhanu’, Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, at Chilla border also expressed that it pained him deeply to see what had happened in Delhi, and announced that he is ending the union’s 58-day long protest, ANI reported.

Earlier, VM Singh had called the violence “shameful” and said that RKMS had “come for MSP, not hooliganism.”

The ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in the national capital on Tuesday was supposed to be a peaceful show of strength and protest by the farmers who have been agitating against the Centre’s three farm laws for the past two months. However, clashes broke out in several parts of the capital, including the Red Fort and ITO area.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India’s Farmers’ Generational Rage Finds Voice In Delhi Agitation

. Read more on India by The Quint.Post R-Day Violence, Two Key Farmer Unions Withdraw From Protests BKU Faction, Key Union, Withdraws From Protest Against Farm Laws . Read more on India by The Quint.