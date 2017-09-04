Post Oltmans' termination, Hockey India begins search for new head coach

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday announced that it would begin the process to invite new applicants for the post of the head coach of the senior national hockey team.

The official advertisement for inviting application will be given by this week.

It should be noted that the new head coach has to commit with the Indian hockey team till 2020.

Last week, Roelant Oltmans was sacked as the head coach of the Indian men's hockey team, following a three-day meeting of the Hockey India High Performance and Development Committee.

While Oltmans role as chief coach in improving the teams' overall fitness and cohesiveness has been appreciated, the results are what matter and the performance of the team has not been consistent or up to the desired levels.

Harbinder Singh, chairman of the Hockey India Selection Committee, had said that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the important tournaments in next two years.

High Performance Director David John will take charge as interim coach till a suitable replacement is found for a smooth transition of the Indian men's team.(ANI)