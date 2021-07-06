Post Jammu attack, IAF to acquire 10 anti-drone systems

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Days after terrorists used armed drones to attack its airbase in Jammu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated a process of acquiring 10 counter unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS).

As per the Request for Information (RFI) issued on Monday for the project, the main weapon of Made in India anti-drone system should be a Laser-based Directed Energy Weapon.

The IAF will deploy these systems at different airbases and has asked vendors to provide a multi-sensor, multi-kill solution to enforce effectively.

"No- Fly zones for unmanned aircraft while inflicting minimal collateral damage to the surrounding environment. It should generate a composite air situational picture for the operator and generate alerts based on user-defined parameters," the RFI said.

In a bid to use the systems across its bases, the IAF has mandated that all the ten CUAS are required in mobile configuration mounted on indigenous vehicles with cross-country capability. The CUAS should have provision for dismounting of all sub-systems including integral power solution from the vehicle and mounting on roof top/ open ground.

Two drones had been used by the terrorists to drop bombs on the Jammu airbase, causing damage to a building and causing injury to two personnel.

The probe into the attack is being conducted by the National Investigation Agency. (ANI)