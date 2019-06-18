Post India-Pak clash, Ranveer Singh goes on picture sharing spree

Prior to the India-Pakistan match on Sunday, Ranveer Singh turned into a commentator and talked about the weather conditions and the vibe of the crowd in Manchester and now going on a picture sharing spree, Ranveer posted images of his meet and greet session with the players on Instagram. He also kept batsman KL Rahul in the loop and posted a picture of the two as they posed for a selfie. Cricket buff Ranveer made his commentary debut alongside former ace cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Prepping for his upcoming film '83' based on the life of the legendary actor Kapil Dev, Ranveer is leaving no stone unturned. Kapil captained the Indian cricket team when they lifted the World Cup in 1983. Kabir Khan's directorial will hit the theatres next year on April 10.