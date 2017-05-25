Post clashes, Rajinikanth advises fans, fanclub co-ordinator to act 'decently'

Chennai [India], May 25 (ANI): A clash between Rajinikanth fans and his fanclub chief led the superstar to issue a statement which advised his fans to "behave and act in a decent and proper manner."

"All the fan club members are here by informed that the members should behave and act in a decent and proper manner. They should not indulge in any sort of behaviour which will bring disgrace to the fan club and V.M. Sudhakar has full power to remove any of the members from the primary membership of Rajinikanth fan club," the statement read.

Earlier, Saidai G. Ravi, an auto driver and chief of Rajinikanth's fan club on Saidapet area in Chennai, had given a complaint directly to Rajini, during a photo session of the superstar with his fans.

He told the superstar that a person named 'Sudhakar,' who is the acting fan club co-ordinator was indulging in politics within the fan clubs. He also informed that Sudhakar's son was running a fanclub page through which many unethical issues were being carried out.

As a result of this, Ravi was removed from his designation.

While speaking to ANI, Ravi said, "These kind of incidents are happening to many of the other district fan club organisers also."

The developments of the day has certainly ruined the mood that was set by the announcement of Thalaiva's new movie title - 'Kaala' - and poster. (ANI)