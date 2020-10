What possibly Delhi could have done to add to pollution in 15 days: Environment minister to Javadekar

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Hours after Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that stubble burning only contributes 4 per cent to the pollution in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday alleged that the Centre has become "spokesperson" of the neighbouring states where crop residues are being burnt.

Rai asked the Union minister what possibly the residents of Delhi could have done in the past 15 days to catapult the air quality to a "very poor" level.

"It seems the Centre has become a spokesperson of the states where stubble burning takes place. Delhi government is taking measures to fight the pollution in the national capital and wants cooperation from the Centre to tackle these outside sources," said Rai.

He added the Union environment minister today said that stubble burning contributes only 4 per cent to the pollution in Delhi. "Air Quality Index was normal 15 days ago; I want to ask him as to what the people of Delhi did in 15 days, which led to this kind of situation," said Rai.

Earlier today, Javadekar said stubble burning contributes only 4 per cent of pollutants in the environment of Delhi. "Rest is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning So, 50 teams of the Central Pollution Control Board will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR from today," he said.

Meanwhile, air quality deteriorated further in the national capital on Thursday.

The Air Quality Index was at 366 in ITO, 309 in R K Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar, and 339 in Wazirpur, all four in "very poor" category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee data. (ANI)