All possibilities that India will move faster than China, says economist

The World Bank has projected that India's GDP growth will pick up to 7.3% in 2018-19. Economist K.K Mittal said the acceleration in the Gross domestic product (GDP) is because of steps which are taken by the current government. The economist hailed Goods and Services Tax (GST) which will improve the flow of goods. Mittal added that the Indian economy is coming out of slowdown and it is in acceleration phase and on the other hand China's economy will be stagnant and there are possibilities that India will move faster than China.